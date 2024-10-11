Hudson Valley Captures Stunning Photos of Northern Lights Over NY

On Thursday night the skies over New York came alive with color thanks to the aurora borealis.

Scientists had predicted that some residents in New York State would be able to capture images of the Northern Lights this week thanks to a huge geomagnetic storm that has erupted over the northern hemisphere.

Residents began sharing photos of the colorful phenomenon just after nightfall on Thursday and the results were spectacular.

As the breathtaking images began circulating on social media, more people ventured outdoors to see if they could also capture the aurora borealis. Although the colors weren't visible to the naked eye, they instantly came alive when viewed through the lens of an iPhone.

The brightest colors appear to have been captured between 7:15 and 7:45 on Thursday night. Glowing greens, vibrant pinks and deep purples danced in waves overhead as the magnetic field over the earth shifted south.

Just as quickly as it appeared, the skies suddenly turned dark again by 8:00pm. Ebbs and flows of the magnetic storm brought colors back several times through the evening, giving even more people a chance to experience the natural phenomenon.

For those of you who missed the lights, you'll have another chance on Friday evening. The eruption of solar material and magnetic fields is expected to continue through October 11. The storm has the potential to make the aurora visible throughout much of the northern hemisphere, including all of New York State.

The best way to capture images of the Northen Lights is to point your phone toward the north and turn off your flash. Most cameras will automatically use a slow shutter speed that will bring out colors that aren't visible to the naked eye.

