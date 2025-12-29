We've compiled a list of the 7 cool must-attend Hudson Valley New Year's Eve events.

If you are like me, you don't get out of the area much, especially on New Year's. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, I'm not quite sure, but on New Year's I definitely like to play it safe and stay close to home. Here are 7 New Year's Eve parties only a short Uber ride or hotel stay away, that are guaranteed to be a good time to ring in 2026.

Top 7 Hudson Valley New Years Events (In no particular order)

Juan Murphy's New Year's Celebration

Juan Murphy's Juan Murphy's loading...

Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie is always a fun time, as is their New Years' parties, having attended myself in the past. This year Lia and the crew are doing a $20 entry fee includes your first drink, complimentary champagne & party favors. Full menu available plus live music from Grunge Type Thing (Seattle Scene Covers of STP, AIC, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Bush, Velvet Revolver, Audioslave & more) with special opening act Tim Kopp. Event is 7pm to midnight.



796 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Monkey Maghees New Year's Party

Monkey Maghees Monkey Maghees loading...

Monkey Maghees in Poughkeepsie will be hosting their New Year's celebration with Jenn Seymour behind the bar. Free entry and complimentary light refreshments served. Music starts at 9pm with DJ Jay Beats.

40 Vassar Rd # 4, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

New Year's Eve at Cove Castle

Cove Castle Cove Castle loading...

Cove Castle on Greenwood Lake host their New Year's celebration. $155 per person includes four hours open bar, full buffet dinner and live music all night with Vinyl Tap playing 80s and 90s rock.

13 Castle Ct, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925

New Year's Eve at Full Moon Resort

Karen Tobias Karen Tobias loading...

Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, NY will be the setting to sing, dance and ski with as we ring in New Year at the Roadhouse at Full Moon Resort in the beautiful Catskill Mountains. Live music from Midnight Ride. Camp fires, ball drop, late night pizza. More info here.

12 Valley View Rd, Big Indian, NY 12410

Paula's Runway Cafe New Year's Open Mic

Paula's Runway Cafe Paula's Runway Cafe loading...

Paula's Runway Cafe in Wappingers Falls is hosting a New Year’s Eve OPEN MIC! Lovely dinner (without the jacked-up prices,) terrific people, music and dancing. (Still time to get home and watch the ball drop without fear of the driving crazies).

Hudson Valley Regional Airport (Inside the Lobby)

263 New Hackensack Rd of, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Daryl's House Club New Year's with Damn The Torpedoes (Tom Petty Tribute)

Damn the Torpedoes Facebook Damn the Torpedoes Facebook loading...

Daryl's House in Pawling will celebrate New Year's with two performances from Damn the Torpedoes (a tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers). The band will perform an early show (7pm) and late show (10pm) plus a special New Year’s Eve menu. Get more info here.

130 NY-22, Pawling, NY 12564

Mahoney's Irish New Year's Eve

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse loading...

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse Come end 2025 the right way at Mahoney’s Irish Pub! Great music, food, drinks and people. Live music by Mike Lynch from 4 to 7pm with bagpipers and Irish step dancers, champagne toast with balloon drop at 7pm (midnight in Ireland). After party downstairs with DJ Parag until 4am.

35 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

8 Magical Drive & Walk-Thru Holiday Light Displays Across the Hudson Valley Who doesn't love driving around looking at Christmas lights? Check out these 8 displays across the Hudson Valley where guest can drive or walk-thru to get in the holiday spirit.

25 Locally Owned and Small Businesses in the Hudson Valley Small and locally owned businesses are the heartbeat of any community, and here in the Hudson Valley, we’re fortunate to have so many shaping our neighborhoods with character and care. Each one carries its own story — from a shop sparked by an owner’s lifelong comic collection to a farm-to-fork destination named after a cherished family nickname. Here are 25 of the best, ready to inspire, delight, and remind you why shopping local matters. Gallery Credit: Grayce Journick