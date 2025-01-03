21 Now Closed Hudson Valley Eateries We’ll Miss In 2025

2024 brought a number of new, fresh businesses to the Hudson Valley. From unique new eateries and small businesses to an entirely new industry of legal cannabis, there have been quite a few changes in the area.

While there's plenty to celebrate from 2024, there are a few familiar spots that for one reason or another had to say goodbye.

Hudson Valley Eateries We'll Miss Going Into 2025

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

An Open Letter to The Eateries We Lost in 2024

When someone looks to find a new home, there's always that saying. "Location, Location, Location!" While people have different things they "need" for a location to be ideal, I think many of us would agree that having safe community spaces where people gather, eat, and enjoy are pretty great things to have in a hometown.

Get our free mobile app

In 2024, quite a few of those longtime, beloved community favorites saw the end of their run. New Paltz saw quite a few changes in 2024, but among them was the closure of the popular cocktail bar Huckleberry.

It was a shock to many when Huckleberry announced they'd be closing. Not only was it an Instagrammable stop for tourists in the area, but it was a cozy neighborhood go-to that locals and students alike frequented.

See Also: The Biggest Changes New Paltz Saw in 2024

Beacon is another area in the Hudson Valley that said goodbye to some real staples. Perhaps one of the biggest losses was Max's on Main. While Beacon has grown to become a trendy spot filled with great restaurants and "special occasion" type bars, Max's on Main was a landmark where locals could go and enjoy a casual evening with some good food and drinks and great company.

To the businesses that closed as a result of well-deserved retirements, congratulations and thank you.

We're going to really miss many of these businesses as we journey into 2025. Perhaps let this be yet another reminder to opt for local and support those in your community whenever possible. People surely do make the place and our local businesses are what make the Hudson Valley a great location.

If you're looking to start supporting local now, here's a great place to start:

Businesses the Hudson Valley Has Welcomed in 2024 Check out some of the great new eateries and watering holes that have come to the Hudson Valley in 2024 so far! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers