Hudson Valley Movie Theaters Giving Away ‘Bottomless’ Treat

It wasn’t too long ago that we were in the thick of a global pandemic, living in at least partial isolation. Couldn’t see anyone, couldn’t go anywhere, and everything was closed anyway. And then came that light at the end of the tunnel. Restaurants and bars started welcoming customers back, stores and malls were open and back to their regular hours, bands started scheduling shows, and maybe best of all, the movie theaters reopened.

If you’ve been planning a trip to the movies, this is probably the best week or weekend to do it. Do I say that because there are some great movies playing right now? Nope. I mean, there are some great movies, but it’s Cinema Week, and AMC Theaters are celebrating by giving unlimited refills of popcorn. Any size. I’ve been known to go to a movie I don’t care about just because it meant I could get movie popcorn, which by the way, is the only time I ever eat popcorn. Hot, buttery deliciousness, And free refills for Cinema Week. Yes, please!

According to Hollywood Reporter, AMC is doing this as a way of getting people out of the house and back into the movie theaters to see their favorite flicks. It seems like a great idea to this movie popcorn enthusiast. Cinema Week actually ends on June 27, but AMC is offering their free popcorn refills through June 30. What a great way to kick off the summer.

Here in the Hudson Valley, you can visit AMC Crystal Run 16 on Galleria Drive in Middletown. For a full list of AMC Theaters, visit the AMC website.

