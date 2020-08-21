Hudson Valley Man Raped Woman At Saugerties Motel, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is accused of raping a woman staying at a local motel.

On Sunday around 3 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Wenton Motel following a 911 call for a female yelling for help. Witnesses told authorities a woman was heard screaming for help saying she was being raped.

Several motel guests were able to force their way into the motel room, which allowed the woman to escape, police say. One witness then held the suspect on the ground until he was taken into custody by Saugerties police.

Austin T. Hollister, 21, of Purling was charged with first-degree rape, a felony. Saugerties police detectives are continuing their investigation and additional charges are to be filed, officials say.

Hollister was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.