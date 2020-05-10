Hudson Valley KOA Campgrounds Allowed to Open for the 2020 Season

As talks of businesses being able to re-open circulate, KOA Campgrounds have been given the green light to open.

According to an announcement on their website, KOA New York City North/Newburgh campground has been allowed to open for the 2020 season. The Ulster County government has given permission to the campgrounds to open. To remain open, the campgrounds will be following recommendations from the CDC and Ulster County Government.

Prior to anyone staying on the property, everyone in the party must have their temperature taken. According to the announcement, everyone must adhere to social distance guidelines in the entire campground. Group gatherings are also strictly prohibited and gatherings must be 10 or fewer people.

Certain areas of the park will be closed during the season, according to their website. The snack bar, wine store, swimming pools, fun zone, game room, community fire pit, and all public showers will be closed. The camp store, restrooms, and laundry facilities will remain open.

