80s Hudson Valley Rock Bands Reuniting for Massive Private Event

A who's who of rock bands from the 80s Hudson Valley rock scene are set to appear at 'Karen Jam' private event in Wappingers Falls, NY.

Karen Kampfer Catalano, owner of Locks That Rock Hair Design in Wappingers Falls is assembling a lineup of some of the most popular rock bands from the 80s Hudson Valley scene at a big event dubbed 'Karen Jam'.

Karen Kampfer Catalano tells us that one year ago, she got a call from Chris Clyde from the band Vibe Tribe. Karen (once Karen Valenti) Band Manager, Booking Agent, Radio Producer ("Home Grown"), Hair Guru (Locks That Rock) recounted the call, saying they they should have a reunion. Not a band reunion, but a reunion of friends. Celebrating the force of the local scene that once was.

Stacey Blum, Scott Kopec , Karen Valenti Catakano, Fran Stueber, Pam Vinchkoski. Band: WiseGuy Courtesy photo from Karen Kampfer Catalano Stacey Blum, Scott Kopec , Karen Valenti Catakano, Fran Stueber, Pam Vinchkoski. Band: WiseGuy Courtesy photo from Karen Kampfer Catalano loading...

The loss of our world came crashing down, she said. The 80s local scene started to crumble. Hair metal was out, Grunge came in. On October 5th at a private residence (invite only) in Wappingers Falls, old school rockers from the area will come together to reunite and celebrate and remember friends lost in the music community. Frank and Carolyn Pallett from The Chance, John Regan (musician, mentor, producer), Mark Modesto, JR McCarthy, Rik Brescia, Eric Haight, Bob Morf, Francis Fran Stueber, Wes Loveday, Mark Allardyce, etc.

Butch Jones (Former Hudson Valley Rock/Metal DJ) said in regards to the upcoming event:

We grew up as the 4th Generation of Rock and for us here in the Hudson Valley, our Rock was the Hard Rock/Heavy Metal variety. From 1984 to 1990 and beyond, we wore Denim & Leather, Band t-shirts, Boots and many of us lived on Aqua Net hair spray. These things were our "Uniforms" and we got "Dressed to Impress" when we all met up at the clubs to play or to watch each other, either way, our Uniforms were our Badges of Honor. Twisted Sister led the way in the Hudson Valley, playing Sold Out shows at the Mid Hudson Civic Center, WITHOUT a Record Contract, a couple of times a year and they showed us "Kids" how it should be done!

Photo by Adam Rountree/Getty Images Photo by Adam Rountree/Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

'Karen Jam' will celebrate the 80s Hudson Valley rock scene (the people, the bands, the venues). Although all the bands are not scheduled to perform at the event, Karen Kampfer Catalano says she thinks that some bands like Big Guns, Rock Alley, and Unknown Soldier may perform. She also says that although this year's event is private, she hopes that a future, similar event will be public and that she has already been approached with an offer on a venue for next year.

Karen Kampfer Catalano Karen Kampfer Catalano loading...

Top 11 Hair Metal Debut Albums Many of the scene's biggest bands caught lightning in a bottle on their first try. Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli