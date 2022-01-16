If you have ever dreamt of living in a truly historic neighborhood and possibly running a business out of your home I may have just the place for your to start this Journey. Get ready to host Hudson Valley visitors in your new home located steps from the Vanderbilt Mansion.

The Journey Inn in Hyde Park at 1 Sherwood Place is being offered for sale and it is currently a turn-key Bed & Breakfast which could easily be converted into a full house Airbnb or your new private home. You do you in this 1950s 4800 square foot home once you write out the $1.5 million check of course.

If you have driven up Route 9 between Poughkeepsie and Rhinebeck you have driven right by it, you may have even seen the sign that is right on the road across from the entrance to the Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site. That's right you will be living in the same neighborhood once made famous by one of America's most famous families.

Close to so many Hudson Valley attractions this makes the perfect spot for anyone who wants to run an Inn or Airbnb. It already has a high rating, it has 7 guestrooms and comes with a 1 bedroom owner's apartment on site. The Popular town of Rhinebeck is just up the road. The Catskill Mountains are just mins over the Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge. This 4800 square foot Dutchess County real estate gem could be your next journey.

Take a Tour Through the Journey Inn