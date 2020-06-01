Hudson Valley Honor Flights Postponed Due to COVID-19

Hudson Valley Honor Flight has postponed the Fall 2020 flights and luncheon.

Hudson Valley Honor Flight has postponed two flights their annual luncheon due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is especially dangerous for many of our veterans age 60 and older.

The Board of Directors unanimously agreed that these decisions were guided by one of their core principles: The health and safety of our veterans is their top priority.

Hudson Valley Honor Flight Chairman Frank Kimler said:

The world has been impacted by COVID-19 and we are no different. In a time like this, we all must secure basic health and safety. We are truly saddened that we must postpone events we love so much, but we also know in our hearts that it is the right decision. Our veterans mean the world to us and we look forward to seeing them again as soon as possible

Hudson Valley Honor Flight hopes to reschedule the luncheon well after social-distancing restrictions have been lifted so we can celebrate like only 800-plus honor flight patriots can.

