Hudson Valley Home Features Ultimate Wine Cellar And More

This unique Hudson Valley home has a number of one of a kind features like an underground stone wine cellar and private waterfall on the property. Built-in 2006, this Dutchess County home has five bedrooms and six and a half baths spread out over almost 5,000 square feet of living space. This recently renovated home sits on more than 10 acres and features unique landscaping and stone walls along with a blue stone fire pit.

The main floor has a huge living room with a fireplace for those who like to host around the holidays, along with a nice custom built bar area and formal dining room. Prepare epic meals in your new chefs' kitchen then retire to your gorgeous master suite with cathedral ceilings and a sitting area.

There's a three-story 5,000 square foot garage on the property with electricity, septic, and its own well. There are a tennis and basketball court outside along with plenty of room for the kids to play around.

The home is located at 102 Shunpike Road and is in the Millbrook Central School District. On the market for $3,495,000, I can't afford it either but it's fun to look at.