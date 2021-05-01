There’s No Place like This Home in Millbrook: Click Heels Now

Have you ever thought about all the things you would want in a house if money was no object. We may have found you your dream home right here in the Hudson Valley. This Millbrook estate is move in ready if you have a few million. I am not kidding there really isn't much you would need to add to 103 Shunpike in Clinton Corners, New York.

This Millbrook estate comes with 32 plus acres and a whole lots of other cool stuff. You can't see it in this aerial picture but it has a large pond full of trout. There is also a pool, tennis court, gazebo and waterfall. That's not all that's outside on this one of a kind piece of property.

You also get with purchase a stable with large paddocks and a lighted outdoor riding ring. There are working beehive that yield plenty of honey, raised gardens for flowers and veggies, an orchard with apples, peaches and pears, plus a chicken coop, bring your own fowl.

The inside offers just as much excitement with a modern kitchen, large bedrooms and even a wine cellar, take a look for yourself.

Elegant Millbrook Estate is a World of it's Own with Everything You Can Imagine

This Greek Revival home sits on a 32 acre Millbrook estate that offers orchards, raised gardens, a stable, a tennis court, a heated pool, a recreation room with catering kitchen, a wine cellar, beehives that yield 150 jars of honey, a 2 bedroom guest house and 3 bedrooms in the main house that all open on to their own private porches. Are you ready to move in?

