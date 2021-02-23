Hudson Valley Holistic Outdoor Markets Return for 2021

It’s 2021, the pandemic is (hopefully) starting to wind down, people are getting vaccinated, and soon we’ll be feeling like things are back to normal. Or, at least a little more normal. We'll still have to be careful, and respect social distances, but our moods and outlooks will be much better.

One of the things that we saw a lot of during the pandemic was outdoor markets. The Hudson Valley already had it's share of farmers markets and flea markets, but the pandemic brought surprise outdoor pop up shops and markets that never had outdoor vendor events started to. It was just safer to be outdoors, and we not only adapted, we embraced it. There’s an outdoor market that will be back this spring, and I think it’s going to be pretty cool.

Hudson Valley Holistic Market vendors and artisans will be returning for the 2021 season. The outdoor market will begin on Saturday, April 17 and run on Saturdays from 10AM - 3PM through November at Akasha’s Journey Holistic Gift Shop, Yoga Studio, and Healing Practice at 3066 Route 22 in Dover Plains. Each week the market will feature crafters, artisans, artists, vendors, psychic readers, and healing practitioners.

The markets are totally free to attend, they will be held only outdoors and they are weather dependent, so make sure you check before you head out on a rainy day. Vendors will vary from week to week. To find out more about the 2021 Hudson Valley Holistic Outdoor Markets and the vendor line-up, check out the Akasha’s Journey website.