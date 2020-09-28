Outdoor Holistic Market Every Saturday in October

I love that so many of the Hudson Valley farmers markets have extended their season this year. But farmers markets aren't the only cool thing going on right now. What if I told you there is a Holistic Market every Saturday through the end of October? Well, there is and it's pretty cool.

Hudson Valley Holistic Market is holding open-air Mystic Markets every Saturday from 9AM - 4PM at Akasha's Journey on Route 22 in Dover Plains. They will be strictly following the COVID-19 safety protocol for the outdoor gatherings, and offering the Hudson Valley Holistic Markets as outdoor vending events throughout the month of October. HVHM has the best vendors, readers, artisans, artists, and practitioners in the Hudson Valley, including psychic tarot readers, massage, healing arts and more.

For more information and a full list of vendors, check out the event facebook page or visit the Hudson Valley Holistic Market website.