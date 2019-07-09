Hudson Valley History Cruise Thursday in Kingston

The Hudson Valley is rich in history. I've said it before and I'm sure I'll be saying it again. You could spend years in the Hudson Valley exploring its history and still have years of exploring ahead of you. And you can explore some of that history along the river this week in Kingston.

The Hudson River Maritime Museum on the Rondout in Kingston will be the host on the Rip Van Winkle for a two hour cruise focused on industrial history of the Hudson River this Thursday, July 11, at 6 pm. Aboard the boat, passengers will enjoy illustrated lectures on the history of various Hudson River industries with emphasis on the D&H Canal, brick yards, and more. Talks will be 15 - 20 minutes each with time for questions and answers. And all proceeds support the Hudson River Maritime Museum.

For pricing and more information about the History Cruise and the Hudson River Maritime Museum, visit the event facebook page or the museum's website.

