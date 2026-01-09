Popular Hudson Valley GameStop Stores Close Area Locations

Hudson Valley gamers mourning the loss of popular go-to store.

GameStop is a global retailer of video games, consumer electronics, and gaming/pop culture merchandise, known for physical stores (GameStop, EB Games) and e-commerce, selling new/used games, hardware, collectibles, and offering trade-ins.

Headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, it operates internationally, providing digital downloads and services like repair, with a strong focus on community through events and its loyalty program, GameStop Pro, while also known for its stock (GME) and recent digital transformation efforts.

GameStop recently announced it would be closing numerous locations across New York in early 2026, including several in the Hudson Valley, with stores in Poughkeepsie, Monticello, and the Hudson Valley Mall (Kingston) confirmed shut or slated for closure as of January 2026, signaling a significant reduction in physical stores due to shifting consumer habits and a struggling core business model. While specific remaining stores in the broader region aren't detailed in these reports, expect fewer options as the company downsizes its retail footprint, focusing away from brick-and-mortar.

An empty GameStop store located in Plaza 44 (Stop & Shop plaza) off Burnett Blvd. in Poughkeepsie could be seen Thursday evening, Jan. 8.

Plaza 44 in Poughkeepsie, NY, is a busy, grocery -anchored shopping center known for its essential stores like Stop & Shop, Big Lots (now empty), Dollar Tree, GameStop, and KeyBank, offering convenient one-stop shopping with ample parking. Recently acquired by Capstone Realty, it's undergoing updates and is considered a popular local destination, though some empty storefronts exist. GameStop had been a mainstay in the plaza for many years. No word on what will be going into the space in the future but cab we suggest a White Castle?

