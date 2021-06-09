Hudson Valley Forecast for ‘Ring of Fire’ Sunrise

Many Hudson Valley residents are patiently waiting to catch a glimpse of a historic sunrise.

For weeks now we've been hearing about this once-in-a-lifetime sunrise that New Yorkers will be lucky enough to see. It's been decades since the last time we as New Yorkers got to see the "Sunrise Scimitar."

For those who have no idea what we're talking about, on Thursday, June 10th, 2021, at 5:24 AM the sun will rise to look like a crescent moon. This, according to Meteorologist Joe Rao, is because " it will be near the peak of a partial eclipse of the Sun in which 73% of the Sun's disk will be obscured by the passing New Moon."

Rao refers to it as a Sunrise Scimitar while others are calling it The Ring Of Fire sunrise.

Either way, here in the Hudson Valley we are in for a show in the sky. That is, of course, if the weather cooperates.

What do we have to look forward to Thursday morning? As of Wednesday morning, June 9th, the Weather Channel is reporting that in New York we will have a fair morning with a 70% view of this extremely rare sunrise with partly cloudy skies.

Sounds promising for all those early risers!

If you're looking for a great spot to view the sunrise, The Walkway Over the Hudson will be hosting a viewing event. The Walkway will have telescopes and professionals on hand to assist in giving you a safe and beautiful view of the sunrise. Plus the first 100 people will get special sunglasses. You must reserve a spot on the Walkway through their website to attend.

The last time New Yorkers were able to see the Sunrise Scimitar was back in 1959, before that it was seen 159 prior.

Where will you be watching the sunrise Thursday morning?

Stunning Walkway Sunrises

LOOK: Ominous Pink Sun Sets Over the Hudson Valley

5 Lock Screen Worthy Photos From Minnewaska State Park