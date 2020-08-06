A beloved Hudson Valley firefighter's death is being investigated as a line of duty death.

Tuesday morning, Alec Tannenbaum, 29, of New Windsor completed a shift with the West Point Fire Department. Tuesday afternoon he helped the Vails Gate Fire Department clean up many downed trees from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Tannenbaum was found unresponsive at his home Tuesday evening. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His death is being investigated as a line of duty death, according to the Vails Gate Fire Department.

Before becoming a firefighter, Tannenbaum served two-tours as a United States Marine in Afghanistan and was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in battle.

He joined the Vails Gate Fire Department in February of 2016.

"He quickly became an integral part of the department, showing an aptitude and enthusiasm for learning the job, and a willingness to do whatever was needed," the Vails Gate Fire Department said. "Alec also had a great sense of humor, which made him beloved in the brotherhood of both departments he served in. He enthusiastically applied himself to everything he did."

He was hired by the West Point Fire Department as a career firefighter in June of 2018. His ultimate goal was to join the FDNY. He recently took his exam and was due to be appointed to the upcoming FDNY class, according to the Vails Gate Fire Department.