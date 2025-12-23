Suspect Arrested Following Narcotics Investigation in Orange County

Members of law enforcement in Orange County were active again recently, this time for an investigation into the distribution of narcotics in the town of New Windsor. That investigation would lead to the arrest of a local resident on multiple charges related to drug and firearm possession.

Search Warrant Bust in New Windsor

The pique of this investigative process came last week on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. According to the press release issued by the Town of New Windsor Police Department, on that day New Windsor Police along with members of the Orange County Drug Task Force, and the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, executed a judicially authorized search warrant at a residence located on Station Rd, in New Windsor.

Upon executing the search warrant a number of discoveries were made, including one Glock .40 caliber handgun, a loaded magazine and ammunition, as well as a quantity of cocaine, narcotics sales and packaging materials.

One individual was arrested during this time, and that individual was identified as 67-year old, William Newell, of New Windsor. Newell was charged with...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

Newell according to the press release was held in custody pending his arraignment.

Investigation Response

The investigation and arrest drew a response from Town of New Windsor Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti, who emphasized the great work of New Windsor's law enforcement as well as the work Orange County Drug Task Force, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force for their work in the investigation as well.

Bedetti would go on to use this latest case to further emphasize the Town of New Windsor's stance on illegal drug activity stating...

Let this serve as clear message: the Town of New Windsor will not tolerate any form of illegal activity, and our police department will continue to aggressively pursue those threaten who threaten the safety and quality of life of our residents.

