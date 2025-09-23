Firearms Seized and Arrest Made After Domestic Incident in Orange County

Law enforcement was required last week in the Orange County town of New Windsor for what was described as a "domestic incident" involving one man and one woman. The incident resulted in one individual being taken into custody, and that individual is now facing multiple criminal charges.

Get our free mobile app

Domestic Incident in New Windsor

The incident occurred a week ago on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New Windsor Police Department, at approximately 10:18a.m, police received a call and responded to a residence located on Vails Gate Heights Drive, for a report of a female being "held against her will".

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Officers and Detectives arrived on the scene and established communication with everyone in the residence at the time. Upon establishing communication, the female advised law enforcement that there was a firearm within the residence. Law enforcement secured the residence and with the new information, applied for and obtained a judicially authorized search warrant.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

With the search warrant obtained, police moved on the residence and began their search. The NWPD's K-9 unit in the form of Officer Brian Levy and K-9 partner Marty, assisted in the search, with K-9 Marty giving a positive indication for the presence of firearms.

Police recovered two firearms from the residence, one a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and the other was a revolver style pistol. Afterward police arrested the male suspect, identified as 27-year old, Bryan Isique Santa Cruz, without any further incident.

Arrest and Charges

Isique Santa Cruz after his arrest was officially charged with several criminal offenses including...

Aggravated Family Offense, Class E Felony

Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd Degree, Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, Class A Misdemeanor

Attempted Assault 3rd Degree, Class B Misdemeanor

Isique Santa Cruz was later arraigned in the Central Arraignment Part, and then released from police custody on his own recognizance. Prior to his release, he was also issued an order of protection. He is scheduled to reappear in the Town of New Windsor Court later this week, on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 10:00a.m.

The press release concluded with the New Windsor Police Department thanking both the New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney's Office for their assistance in the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NWPD at 845-565-7000.

Vigilance Needed As New York Officials Search For Violent Offenders In The Community The New York State corrections department is seeking help finding several armed fugitives, including violent offenders and gang members, urging the public to report sightings instead of confronting them. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

The Hometowns In New York With the Worst Quality Of Life According to Lawnstarter, these hometowns in New York have the worst quality of life.