Many of us are dog lovers. We have a loyal canine companion who hands out unconditional love day in and day out. This is one of the reasons why we love taking them with us no matter where we go. Sometimes we actually go places just for them.

The Hudson Valley has a very dog friendly vibe. We have restaurants who welcome dogs. We have dog parks in various communities and we have so many trails that we can enjoy with our canine companion that are open year round. Hopefully you have been able to explore the many trails and parks the welcome dogs.

In Ulster County I can think of two trails that would be awesome for both you and your dog to enjoy, but before I get in to where to go I want to take a moment to remind all of us that when we take out dog out into public we have to be responsible. By being responsible I mean making sure that you follow the rules set up by the place you are visiting. Chance are the three things below will be required.

Your dog should always be on a leash

Most trails and parks you visit require that you keep you dog leashed at all times. Some areas make sense for a long line but most trails require that you use a stand length lease for your dog's safety and the safety of others.

Your dog should always be under your control

You should never allow your dog to be aggressive towards other people or animals enjoying the trail. If you dog isn't socialized enough to walk on a trail with strangers it is probably a good idea to get you and your pet some training before you head out. Again this is for both your safety and the safety of others using the trail.

You should always pick up after your dog on the trails

There is nothing worse on a trail than a big pile of poop. Chances are your dog will fine a reason to relieve him or herself while they are on their walk. Make sure you bring a bag to pick up after your dog and don't leave the bag on the trail. Find a trash can to dispose of it properly.

So what two spots should you try in Ulster County?

The R2R trail in New Paltz that runs from the Wallkill River to the base of the Shawangunk Ridge is a good choice. It is wide open and offers plenty of space for everyone on the trail. You and your dog will have a great time and it is relatively flat.

The Empire State Trail in Highland and New Paltz is another great choice. It is basically flat. It has an open wide trail and it offers different types of settings. You can walk it in the wooded areas or you can also enjoy it as it travels parallel to Route 299. If you are walking your pet you may want to choose a location away from the road.

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds