Long-Time Hudson Valley Radio Personality Announces Retirement

A radio personality who's been entertaining the Hudson Valley for over 40 years is signing off.

Radio listeners were stunned to learn on Wednesday that one of the country's longest-lasting Classic Rock DJs would officially be retiring. The friendly voice has been a mainstay at 101.5 WPDH in Poughkeepsie, New York since the 1980s.

Poughkeepsie, NY Disc Jockey Announces Retirement

After a three-month hiatus from the airwaves, Robyn Taylor returned to the WPDH studios to announce that she was officially stepping away from the microphone. Taylor has been the co-host of the Boris and Robyn Show for over 11 years, but has recently been off the air due to medical issues.

During a visit back to the studio, Robyn told listeners that she would not be returning. Instead, she has decided to focus on her health and enjoying a much-deserved retirement.

WPDH WPDH loading...

Robyn Taylor Celebrates Years at 101.5 WPDH

Before her decade-long stint waking up morning radio listeners on The Boris and Robyn Show, Taylor spent 20 years as the Midday host on WPDH, playing listener requests during the lunchtime hour and sharing her vast knowledge of rock and roll. While most listeners remember her daytime gig, that wasn't her first job at the Home of Rock and Roll.

Taylor had a brief tenure at WPDH in the early 1980s before appearing on a few other Hudson Valley radio stations, including the launch of Oldies 97.7 in the early 90s. Robyn's love of Classic Rock, however, brought her back to the 101.5 frequency in 1995, where she has remained ever since.

WPDH WPDH loading...

WPDH Morning Show to Continue With Boris

While Robyn will be missed, listeners of The Boris and Robyn Show will be happy to learn that the morning program will continue.

It's been a bummer doing the show without Robyn, and I've been in denial for a while, keeping 'The Boris and Robyn Show' going in hopes that she would come back. But I know this is the best thing for her and I'm happy that she is able to go out on her own terms and enjoy a well-earned retirement.

After a two-week vacation, the show will return on July 28 with a slightly new, yet familiar name, while the search for a new co-host continues. But don't worry, you haven't heard the last of Robyn Taylor. She has promised to drop in from time to time and keep in touch with her WPDH family and listeners.