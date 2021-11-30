Many households have several holiday traditions to get them into the spirit. Some families will put up their Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving. Some families will search for a holiday concert. Some families may dig out the matching holiday pajamas and take a group photo. A recent tradition that my father and I have indulged in the past few years is that following Thanksgiving dinner, we put on the always phenomenal Die Hard to usher at the beginning of the Christmas season in our household. I put on my “Yippee Ki Yay” Christmas sweater, grab a warm beverage, and send out my annual holiday messages to the sweet sounds of John McClane saving Christmas for another year since 1988.

I would bring this up with friends and coworkers, and I find it incredible the mixed reactions that I get to that. Some applaud my dad and me, others say even Thanksgiving night is too early for Christmas movies, while another population of people doesn’t believe Die Hard is a Christmas movie at all! My own mom questions the validity of Die Hard’s Christmas movie title! Now, it is not your family-friendly fair like Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, or Frosty the Snowman; however, that does not take away the fact that Christmas can be found in the heart of this film. So, I brought it up on-air and online and asked you in the Hudson Valley to answer the call: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

Hudson Valley Decides if Die Hard is a Christmas Movie As one person mentioned in the comments, “this is literally asked every year,” but it needs to be asked until the ruling is unanimous! In regards to those in the Hudson Valley, it is getting close. A few people came to bat and gave examples as to why Die Hard carries the yuletide spirit.

