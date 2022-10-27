Hudson Valley Decided the Top 5 American Beers, Is Your Favorite on the List?

We've got the top 5 American Beers according to the Hudson Valley.

ZZ Top once sang about "beer drinkers and hell raisers", and we certainly have a lot of folks that would fit that description right here in the Hudson Valley.

Each year, National American Beer Day is celebrated on October 27 according to the National Day Calendar. National American Beer Day raises a glass to the rich American beer-making and those who savor the continued traditions. For me personally, I've been a big fan of Rolling Rock, out of Latrobe, Pennsylvania for many years. A great, cheap, light beer that has been a go-to for me for many years.

With National American Beer Day upon us, it got me thinking as to what the Hudson Valley considers to be a favorite American beer. We asked, and have come up with a top 5 list.

Top 5 American Beers According to the Hudson Valley

5. PBR

Pabst Blue Ribbon Facebook Pabst Blue Ribbon Facebook loading...

Pabst Blue Ribbon will always be a popular upstate New York favorite with beer drinkers, including here in the Hudson Valley where it just makes our list at number 5. Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) was established in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1844 and is currently based in San Antonio, Texas. They also produce hard coffee, hard seltzer, and a whiskey.

4. Sloop Brewing

Sloop Brewing Co. Facebook Sloop Brewing Co. Facebook loading...

Sloop Brewing in Dutchess County (East Fishkill, NY) makes our list at number 4. In particular, Hudson Valley beer drinkers love the Sloop Brewing Juice Bomb. Offered in different varieties, the IPA is known for its high alcohol content from 6.5% to 8%.

3. Sam Adams

Samuel Adams Facebook Samuel Adams Facebook loading...

Sam Adams comes in at number 3 on our list. Sam Adams is the flagship beer of the Boston Beer Company introduced in 1984. In particular, most Hudson Valley beer drinkers and Sam Adams fans really like the seasonal Sam Adams OctoberFest.

2. Yeungling

Yeungling Beer Facebook Yeungling Beer Facebook loading...

Yeungling takes the number 2 spot on our list. The oldest operating brewing company in America was established in 1829 with headquarters in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. In 2018, it was the largest craft brewery and largest wholly American-owned brewery in the United States.

1. Budweiser

Budweiser Facebook Budweiser Facebook loading...

Budweiser, they don't call them the King of Beers for nothing, and clearly, they are the King of Beers in the Hudson Valley, taking the number 1 spot as the favorite American beer among Hudson Valley beer drinkers. Introduced in 1876 by Carl Conrad & Co. of St. Louis, Missouri, Budweiser is the largest-selling beer company in the United States amounting to sales of approximately 6.77 billion U.S. dollars.

Runners up, just missing the list include Coors Light, Blue Moon, Miller Lite, and my favorite....Rolling Rock.

