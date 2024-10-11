Hudson Valley Closures on Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day

Monday, October 14 is Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. As a result, some Hudson Valley services will be closed while others may remain open.

It's one of those holidays that catches many people off guard. While Columbus Day is a national holiday, it's not one that's talked about much anymore. There's been a push to move away from celebrating the acts of Christopher Columbus and refocus the holiday on Italian heritage. The day has also become a way to honor Indigineous Peoples. Regardless of how you celebrate, Monday is still a federal holiday and that means that many services will be interrupted and institutions will be closed down.

US Postal Service

There is no mail service on Monday and post offices are closed for the federal holiday. UPS and Fedex will be delivering and picking up packages on a normal schedule.

Schools

All public and most private schools are closed on Monday. Some private schools and colleges may or may not be holding classes on Monday.

Bus and Rail Service

Metro-North will be running on a regular schedule on Monday. The Dutchess County Loop bus and Orange County transit services will also be up and running as usual. UCAT buses will follow a Saturday schedule.

Garbage Pick Up

Depending on the municipality, garbage pickup may not be happening on Monday. Many private trash services, including Royal Carting and Welsh Sanitation, will remain open on Monday.

Banks

Columbus Day is a bank holiday. That means most banks and credit unions will be closed. Some local branches may remain open, but you should check your local bank's schedule for more details.

Government Offices

All federal offices are closed on Monday. County offices will also be closed throughout the Hudson Valley. Most local town, village and city offices including Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and Kingston will all be closed.

Libraries

All public libraries are closed unless they specifically announce otherwise.

