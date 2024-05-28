The Hudson Valley has become a premiere location for brewing and distilling over the last couple of years and there's one exciting event where you get a chance to get a taste of the best!

This annual tasting event has become a favorite among Hudson Valley locals and visitors, but this year, there's a new twist!

Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers, and Spirits Festival

This annual tasting event has leveled up for 2024 by introducing a whole new category of drinks available for tasting.

The Ciders, Seltzers, and Spirits Festival is returning to Barton Orchards in Poughquag for this year's celebration. But, the new twist is that you'll now be able to taste canned cocktails and spirits on top of the great selection of annual ciders and seltzers.

Here is a taste of some brands that you can expect to see featured at this year's event:

Ciders, Seltzers, and Spirits Festival Here's a preview of a couple of the beverages you'll be able to taste at this year's ciders, seltzers, and spirits festival! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

Beyond that, some other brands you'll be able to taste at this year's Ciders, Seltzers, and Spirits festival include:

1911 Hard Cider

Kopparberg

War Cannon Spirits

Forthright Cyder & Mead

Frog Alley Brewing

Barrelhouse 6 Distillery

Freefall Sangria

Happy Dad Hard Seltzer

Schoefferhofer

Rekorderlig Hard Cider

Woodchuck Hard Cider

Mighty Swell Hard Cider

SEE ALSO: 5 Wineries with the Best Views of the Hudson Valley

Artic Chill Hard Seltzer

Noble Oak Whiskey

Cycling Frog

Awestruck Hard Cider

Ace Premium Hard Cider

And that's not even everything! You'll be able to choose from over 85 different varieties at the festival!

Tickets for Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers, and Spirits Festival

The festival will be held at Barton Orchards in Pouquagh on Saturday, June 1st. The event runs from 2pm - 6pm.

Get our free mobile app

You can purchase your tickets for the festival through the website HERE.

If you're looking for more recommendations on where to try some of the Hudson Valley's best, check out these 9 breweries with the best views of the Hudson Valley:

Where to Grab a Brew with a View in the Hudson Valley What better way to enjoy the sweeping Hudson Valley's views than with a locally brewed beverage? Here are 16 places to hit if you're in search of a fun day in the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers