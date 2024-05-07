New York State has become one of the best places for wine connoisseurs over the years. From the eastern tip of Long Island up to the Finger Lakes, you can find award-winning wines sprinkled throughout the state.

Best Winery in New York State

Every year, the New York Wine Classic is held to crown the best of the best in the wine world. From best red wines to best overall wineries, there are a couple of different categories to highlight great wines across New York State.

The winners are chosen by the Beverage Tasting Institute which is made up of trained panelists.

In 2023, the winner of New York State's best winery went to Paumanok Vineyards in

Aquebogue, NY out on Long Island.

The Best of Hudson Valley Wines

The Hudson Valley has its own share of showstopping wineries that people from all over the state and country come to enjoy. Each one has its own unique reason to visit whether it's fun events or delicious food. One winery in Ulster County has a Sunday dinner tasting to die for.

It's the perfect evening for foodies and wine lovers alike. Find out more about this unique dining experience here: 3 Unique Hudson Valley Food Experiences You Need to Try

The Hudson Valley even has resources if you want to plan a whole visit around hitting some of the best wineries in the region. The Shawankgunk Wine Trail not only has information about great wineries in the area but also resources for places to stay and fun excursions around the area to check out while you enjoy the wine trail.

Wineries with the Best Views in the Hudson Valley

One of the best perks about enjoying a winery day specifically in the Hudson Valley is to take in some of the gorgeous views while sipping on your wine. Below are wineries that offer some of the most picturesque views:

Wineries with the Best Views in the Hudson Valley Enjoy some of New York's finest wines while taking in some of the best views in the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers