5 Reasons to Attend Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers & Sours

Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers & Sours is set for Saturday, June 3 at Barton Orchards.

A Hudson Valley tradition returns to Barton Orchards, and everyone is stoked, including me! I first discovered sour beers at one of our festivals some years back, it was Peekskill Brewery's Simple Sour, and I immediately had a love for sour beers.

Enjoy unlimited samples of hard ciders, hard seltzers and sour beers all in one place at Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers & Sours on Saturday, June 3 at Barton Orchards in Poughquag, NY from 2 pm - 6 pm. Presented by Awestruck Premium Hard Cider, VA Hudson Valley Healthcare and Simply Spiked Lemonade.

1. The Ciders, Seltzers and Sours Samplings

Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers & Sours will feature over 80 different options to choose from including Schofferhofer, New Belgium Brewing Company, Rekorderlig Hard Cider, Woodchuck Hard Cider, Orchard Hill Hard Cider, Mighty Swell Hard Seltzer, Crook & Marker, Stable 12 Brewing Company, Brewery Ommegang, Kings Highway Fine Cider, Arctic Chill Hard Cider, Hamburg Cider, Bad Seed Hard Cider, Millhouse Brewing Company, Noble Oak Whiskey, Cycling Frog, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Awestruck Hard Cider, Ace Premium Hard Cider, 1911 Hard Cider and more! Check out a list of some of the great options here.

2. The Vendors & Food Trucks

Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers & Sours will have many great vendors and food trucks on hand. Gary's Pickles, The Steak Truck, Empanada Mama Food Truck, Village Pancake Factory Food Truck, Cousin's Main Lobster Food Truck, Cooper's Daughter Spirits, Jerky Hut, Created With Love Boutique and many more will be represented. More info here.

3. Dog Friendly

Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers & Sours is dog friendly! All dogs are welcome! Plan to bring your furry friend along on this fun day if you'd like.

4. Veteran & First Responder Discount

Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers & Sours is offering discounts for Veterans, Military and First Responders! This special exclusive offer is available on-site at the gate thanks to VA Hudson Valley Healthcare. Get more info here.

5. The Entertainment

Popular Hudson Valley cover band The Differents will be rocking the stage at Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers & Sours. Come see this great band providing entertainment for this all-day event.

Barton Orchards is a 175-acre apple orchard & vegetable farm located in Poughquag, NY that has been in the Barton family for over 40 years. Come on out for a day of fun and drinks at Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers & Sours! More info and details on volunteering at the event here.