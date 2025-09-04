Celebrating Popular National Cheese Pizza Day in the Hudson Valley

Will you be celebrating National Cheese Pizza Day?

According to National Day Calendar, National Cheese Pizza Day on Sept. 5 says, "Hold the toppings!" That's right, cheese is all you need when celebrating this pizza holiday. Whether the pie is homemade or ordered in, make it cheese only.

Add a variety of cheeses to your pie to celebrate. Smokey gouda or a little gorgonzola might mix it up. If you like a little cheddar, mild or sharp shredded across the top will do. Debates prevail over thin or thick crust. However, that debate is for another day. The cheese holds the spotlight on this occasion.

Some of my favorite pizza around the Hudson Valley includes Poughkeepsie favorites:

A Touch of Naples

Google Images Google Images loading...

A Touch of Naples is located at 417 Violet Avenue in Poughkeepsie. These guys have won the WPDH Battle of the Best pizza category a couple of times, and are known for their Monster size slices.

Mike and Joe's Brick Oven Pizza and Italian Restaurant

The Rutigliano Archives The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Located at 64 Creek Rd, Mike and Joe's has built a loyal customer following serving delicious pizza and authentic Italian cuisine. They've got some of the best pizza around in my opinion, and I have had it often.

Emiliano's Pizza

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Located at 111 Main St, Emiliano's is an enduring pizzeria that has been serving the area for over 30 years with classic and creative pizzas, plus pasta, wings, and subs, in a casual setting. It's been a go-to stop for me for years.

Herbs & Dough

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Herbs & Dough is Poughkeepsie's newest Italian restaurant & pizzeria having opened this past February offering inspired pizza and pasta dishes, that turn ordinary Italian fare into everyday extraordinary. They also currently host "Pizza Tuesdays" here at the radio station! Check out their delicious pizza across from Marist University.

Some fun facts about pizza:

- In the United States, we love our pizzas, especially cheese pizza. In 1997, it's estimated the United States produced more than 2 billion pounds of pizza cheese. That's a lot of cheese! Our passion for pizza began in 1905 when the first pizza eatery opened in New York's Little Italy. It's been a cheese love affair ever since.

- 94% of Americans eat pizza regularly.

- Over 5 billion pizzas are sold worldwide each year.

WPDH and Boris and Robyn's Battle of the Best recently took their annual votes on Hudson Valley's favorites, including best pizza in the Hudson Valley. Cascarino's in Montgomery, NY was The WPDH 2025 Battle of the Best winner for the best pizza in the Hudson Valley.

Get our free mobile app

There are many ways to observe National Cheese Pizza Day. One should observe the day by eating their favorite pizza, maybe visiting a local pizzeria, and giving them a shout-out for their fantastic pies. Whether they serve it by the slice or you order up a whole pizza, you know they make it with love. Or you can bake up your own cheese pizza to celebrate. Have a cheese pizza party. Invite friends over to make their favorite cheese pizzas and enjoy each other's company. You can even try to break a world record. Make the largest cheese pizza or the thinnest. Be sure to check out the Celebration Deals for all the best offers and discounts, and be sure to use #NationalCheesePizzaDay to post to social media.

Check out 25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley.

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley: Gallery Credit: TJ Sullivan

10 Best Pizza Places in Newburgh, New York According to Yelp Here are the pizza places in Newburgh, New York that were ranked the most and highest on Yelp. Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler