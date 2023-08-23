Savages! Hudson Valley Business Sign Defaced

Sign reportedly defaced at The Shirt Factory, home to artist lofts.

According to the Kingston Factories website, The Shirt Factory is one of three factories with the others being The Pajama Factory and The Brush Factory) consists of artist lofts (studio apartments) in the Kingston, NY area that are home to filmmakers, textile artists, musicians, and more. The factory dates back to 1917 when Jacobson & Sons opened their doors and The Shirt Factory was the largest factory in the state, manufacturing shirts in the four-story building, also housing a cafeteria and dance hall. According to Hudson Valley One, the redeveloped factories sold for nearly $10 million in 2019.

Photo credit: Paul Tracy

Defacing public property is something that has been a problem for as far as back as I can remember, and as funny as some of the scenarios can be, it's also a crime, and we need to keep that in mind. Nobody should be defacing public property.

A friend Paul Tracy recently spotted the T-Shirt Factory and it was apparent that it had been vandalized. We searched for info about the crime, but couldn't find any further info on who defaced the sign, or when and where it occurred, but we assume that it happened sometime last week. See the picture of the defaced business sign below.

A picture of the defaced Shirt Factory sign taken on Friday, August 18, 2023. Photo credit: Paul Tracy

*UPDATE: We've been sent an updated photo of the sign outside The Shirt Factory in Kingston and it appears that the sign has still not been fixed. It's a two-sided sign, so the vandal or vandals were reportedly lazy, only hitting one side. Let's hope whoever is responsible for this crime is apprehended. Lock 'em up!

Photo taken on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 of defaced Shirt Factory sign in Kingston, NY. Photo credit: Paul Tracy

Photo taken on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 of opposite side of defaced Shirt Factory sign in Kingston, NY. Vandals only hit one side of the sign. Photo credit: Paul Tracy