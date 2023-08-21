Summer Hoot 2023 Festival Set For Ulster County

Three days of music, nature, and community taking place in Ulster County.

A big three-day festival is coming up in the Ulster County, NY hamlet of Olivebridge called The Hoot is set to take place at the Ashokan Center.

The Ashokan Center is an outdoor education, conference, and retreat center located in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York. Schools have used Ashokan's "classroom" of forests, waterfalls, stream-fed ponds, and open meadows for over 40 years. Music camps, blacksmithing conferences, and retreat groups have called Ashokan home while schools are not in residence.

The location was the inspiration for folk musician Jay Ungar's song "Ashokan Farewell", which was used as the theme music for PBS's The Civil War.

Hoot Summer Festival at Ashokan Center

The Hoot is a biannual celebration of roots music, nature and community at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, NY. The festival is set to take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 25 through 27 with live music from The Mammals, Olivia K & The Parkers, The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, The Shaker (Featuring Simi Stone), Billy Wilder, Cole Quest & The City Pickers, What?, Dearkeeper, Pulso De Barro, Furnace Mountain, The City Stompers, Seth Bernard & Jordan Hamilton, Lara Hope's Gold Hope Duo, Gregory Stovetop, Mister Chris, Kenny Cosca, Love Waves, Nate the Great, Dr. Rob Willams, and Arm of Sea Theater.

The weekend of world-class music plus local food, beer, cider & wine, guided nature walks, kids activities, yoga, blacksmithing, camping, jamming, sing-alongs, and a late-night square dance. Single-day and weekend passes are available here.

The festival is still looking for volunteers for this coming weekend's event, which comes with great perks including free admission, breakfast, and a camping pass! Inquire here to be a Hootster.