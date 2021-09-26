If you love to go horseback riding in the Hudson Valley there is a pretty good chance you have heard of Juckas Stables on Route 302 in Pine Bush. In business and family run for over 50 years, they are one of the few places that has consistently been there offering an equine experience for everyone no matter your age or knowledge of horsemanship.

Juckas Stables via Facebook Aug 28 2021

Today, (Sept 22, 2021) Juckas Stables posted to their Facebook page that the farm has been sold and will now be owned and run by two local horse people who teamed up to continue the Juckas Stable Traditions. Lori Maney and Brian Stevens according to the post have teamed up and plan to keep the traditions people have grown to love at Juckas, plus they will be adding some new opportunities for Hudson Valley horse folk.

The heart felt thank you post on Facebook was written by Pam Juckas who had recently taken over the day to day operations of the farm after her Mom, Karen who ran the farm for 55 years passed away. In the note Pam shared how much her mom enjoyed Juckas Stables being people's first horse experience.

One of Karen’s favorite things was when grandparents would bring their grandchildren to ride because it’s where they remembered their own first riding experience at Juckas Stables.

The new owners Lori and Brian bring their horse and business sense to this Hudson Valley horse and rider tradition. They are ready for everyone who has already made plans to visit Juckas Stables. They are also looking forward to bring new activities for people to enjoy.

In the past Juckas Stable has offered year round trail rides.

Juckas Stables via Facebook Aug 28 2021 3

Plus they have had people use their services to stage memorable photos.

Juckas Stables via Facebook July 13 2021 wedding

All of these opportunities will still be available with Brian and Lori. You are invite to come out to meet the new owners of Juckas Stable. Pam made sure to state that nothing has changed on the farm and that regulars customers will enjoy what is instore for the future. You are invite to call Juckas at 845-361-1429 or reach out via email to JuckasRidngStables@gmail.com.

This amazing animal property in Orange County is still available.

Hudson Valley Animal Lovers Dream Home for Sale in Goshen New York If you have ever wanted to own a home where you would have room to care for all your animal friends this property in Goshen, New York is perfect for you. It has a large home and multiple buildings design to care for all types of animals. It is the current home of the well known Noah's Park Retreat . Bring your love for animals and create your own sanctuary.

Did you know about Murphy?