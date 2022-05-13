How Can You Spend a Day Horseback Riding in the Hudson Valley?

Are you looking for something different to do on the weekend? How about horseback riding? There are places in the Hudson Valley that you can bring yourself or your family to?

Turns out there are lots of places where you can do just that. Here are just a few of the many places that you can horseback ride in the area. Do you have a favorite that we should add to this list?

Where can you go horseback riding in the Hudson Valley, New York?

There are many places that you can go riding, here are a few in the heart of Dutchess County, NY:

Crosswinds Equestrian Center

17 Crosswinds Ln Lagrangeville, NY 12540

17 Crosswinds Ln Lagrangeville, NY 12540 Misfit Farm

466 Woodstock Rd Millbrook, NY 12545

466 Woodstock Rd Millbrook, NY 12545 Southern Dutchess Equestrian Center

187 Robinson Ln Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Are there any places to ride horses in Ulster County, New York?

Yes, there are a bunch! The Hudson Valley is horse territory. Here are just a few of the places you can ride in Ulster County:

Horses for a Change

572 Old Post Rd Esopus, NY 12429

572 Old Post Rd Esopus, NY 12429 Ashokan Riding Club - Elene & Umberto's

363 Beaverkill Rd. Olive Bridge NY 12461

363 Beaverkill Rd. Olive Bridge NY 12461 Flying Change Farm

235 Airport Rd, Accord NY, 12404

What about places to ride horses in Orange County, New York?

Here are a few places to ride or learn to ride in Orange County, NY:

Did you ever go horseback riding when you were a kid?

Where did you go horseback riding? Share it with us. Have a great time with your family.

