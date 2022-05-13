How Can You Spend a Day Horseback Riding in the Hudson Valley?
Are you looking for something different to do on the weekend? How about horseback riding? There are places in the Hudson Valley that you can bring yourself or your family to?
Turns out there are lots of places where you can do just that. Here are just a few of the many places that you can horseback ride in the area. Do you have a favorite that we should add to this list?
Where can you go horseback riding in the Hudson Valley, New York?
There are many places that you can go riding, here are a few in the heart of Dutchess County, NY:
- Crosswinds Equestrian Center
17 Crosswinds Ln Lagrangeville, NY 12540
- Misfit Farm
466 Woodstock Rd Millbrook, NY 12545
- Southern Dutchess Equestrian Center
187 Robinson Ln Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Are there any places to ride horses in Ulster County, New York?
Yes, there are a bunch! The Hudson Valley is horse territory. Here are just a few of the places you can ride in Ulster County:
- Horses for a Change
572 Old Post Rd Esopus, NY 12429
- Ashokan Riding Club - Elene & Umberto's
363 Beaverkill Rd. Olive Bridge NY 12461
- Flying Change Farm
235 Airport Rd, Accord NY, 12404
What about places to ride horses in Orange County, New York?
Here are a few places to ride or learn to ride in Orange County, NY:
- Gardnertown Farm
822 Gardnertown Farms Rd Newburgh, NY 12550
- My Saddle Brook Farm
163 Berea Rd Walden, NY 12586
- Amelia Acres Farm Horse Farm
105 Route 17A Goshen, NY 10924
Did you ever go horseback riding when you were a kid?
Where did you go horseback riding? Share it with us. Have a great time with your family.