It's no secret that the bond between animals and humans is deeply rooted, and has developed over thousands of years. With the evolving progress of cultures and societies, animals were often symbolic creatures, and played major roles in the early days of farming and human evolution. We domesticated, and never looked back.

Whether it's your beloved pet, the squirrels at the park, or the birds you feed in your backyard, we all seem to have some fascination with animals, whether they belong to the wild, or cuddled up with you on the couch.

Horses are one of those animals that over thousands of years, have built a strong and trusting relationship with humans. These eloquent equines were an integral part of farming, transportation, and even war.

Horses are intelligent, social animals with a strong ability to communicate non-verbally. This allows them to bond deeply with humans in ways that can go beyond the ordinary:

For example:

Non-verbal Communication: Horses are incredibly perceptive to body language and emotions. This makes it possible for them to connect with people on an emotional level. Many riders and horse owners describe a silent understanding with their horses, where subtle cues can communicate comfort, distress, or joy.

Mutual Trust: Horses are prey animals, and their instinct is often to flee from danger. When they trust humans, they allow themselves to be ridden or guided, which fosters a sense of trust and cooperation. Over time, this trust deepens into a strong emotional bond, with both parties learning to communicate and respond to each other’s needs.

This week on In Touch with the Hudson Valley, we spoke with Nancy Rosen from Horses for a Change. Horses for a Change, located at Frog Hollow Farm in Esopus, New York, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making horsemanship accessible to individuals of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

"I started thinking about how I would formally run a therapeutic riding program. I wanted the place to be a riding school. I didn't want anybody identified by driving in our driveway as any particular thing," Rosen told In Touch.

Their mission encompasses therapeutic riding programs, competitive dressage opportunities, and more importantly, fostering a deep connection with horses.

​Therapeutic Riding Programs

These sessions are tailored for individuals with physical, mental, or developmental challenges. These programs aim to enhance self-confidence, improve life skills such as communication and empathy, and promote overall well-being. Riders engage in activities that boost mood, encourage social interaction, and improve physical coordination. The organization has observed significant positive transformations in participants, noting benefits like increased self-esteem and personal growth. ​

Competitive Riding and Dressage

For those interested in competitive riding, Horses for a Change provides dressage training for riders at various skill levels. The program offers private lessons focused on skill development and preparation for competitions. Riders have the opportunity to participate in both schooling and rated shows, including events organized by Dressage 4 Kids. The organization emphasizes a supportive environment where riders can pursue their equestrian goals.

Youth Programs and Scholarships

Recognizing the importance of early engagement, Horses for a Change offers programs like the Saddle Club After-School Program and Youth Riding Weeks. These initiatives provide young riders with opportunities to learn horse care and riding, fostering empathy, leadership, and a deep appreciation for nature. To ensure these programs are accessible, the organization provides need-based scholarships, aiming to reach individuals from diverse backgrounds. ​

Facilities at Frog Hollow Farm

Frog Hollow Farm spans 135 acres nestled in the hills overlooking the Hudson River between Kingston and New Paltz. The facility features two indoor arenas, including a full-size dressage arena with an upstairs viewing area, as well as a smaller arena at the top of the hill. These amenities provide a comfortable and versatile environment for both therapeutic and competitive riding activities.

Horses for a Change exemplifies a commitment to inclusiveness and personal development through horsemanship. By offering a range of programs and services, they strive to make the benefits of working with horses accessible to all, enriching the lives of both riders and the horses they care for.

I highly recommend you check out the Unharnessed Documentary on their website. It truly moved me and is an important glimpse into how Horses For a Change makes a difference.

For more information about Horses For a Change, you can visit their website at horsesforachange.org, give them a call at (845)-384-6424, or reach out to Nancy Rosen directly at nancy@horsesforachange.org

Also check out their Facebook to learn more!