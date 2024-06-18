Pine Bush Man Screwed Over by EZ-Pass and Hollywood Studio

A Hudson Valley Man says he's racking up hundreds of dollars in tolls thanks to EZ-Pass and a motion picture studio.

After unsuccessfully pleading his case to the Thruway Authority, Peter Mosen of Pine Bush turned to Linda Baquero from NBC News. Her segment, Better Get Baquero, offers help to people like Mosen who find themselves at their wits' end.

Pine Bush Man Says His License Plate is Being Used by Thousands

You've probably seen Mosen around the Hudson Valley before, although you might not notice him without a proton pack strapped to his back. The Pine Bush man is one of the world's most recognized Ghostbusters fans.

After watching the original film in 1984, Mosen began dressing like the characters from the film and even built his own Ectomobile. For decades, the Ghostbusters fan has appeared at promotional events for the film, even earning him a background role in Ghostbusters II.

Known for his attention to detail, Mosen made sure to secure custom New York license plates with the numbers "ECTO-1" and "ECTO-1A", just like the ones the Ectomobile vehicles in the films have. Only, Mosen's license plates are real.

E-ZPass Changes Create Nightmare for Hudson Valley Ghostbusters Fan

Things took a turn for Mosen when he noticed that his E-ZPass account began to run up hundreds of dollars in tolls from across the country. It turns out that having a popular license plate number can have some unintended consequences.

Thanks to a resurgence in the popularity of the movie franchise and changes to the way EZ-Pass charges are made, Mosen has found himself buried under a pile of bills. Novelty Ghostbusters license plates have been sold by Sony Pictures and ripped off by bootleggers for years. A simple online search turns up hundreds of versions of Mosen's actual license plate available for sale through online stores such as Walmart, Amazon and Ebay.

The problem is when someone puts one of these novelty plates on their cars and drives through an E-ZPass scanner, Mosen gets the bill. The Pine Bush man says he's incurred hundreds of dollars in tolls that aren't his.

Linda Baquero to the Rescue

While Mosen was getting nowhere trying to plead his case to the Thruway Authority, Linda Baquero was able to get the right people on the phone to clear Mosen's name. You can watch the happy ending of this story below.

