Hudson Valley Bowling Alley Has Solution For Dirty Balls

Three Hudson Valley bowling alleys have gone above and beyond to make sure you're not playing with dirty balls when they reopen this week.

As New York continues to phase in more businesses, bowling alleys have finally been allowed to welcome back their customers. While everyone is looking forward to getting back to having fun, many people may wonder if a bowling alley is really the most hygienic place to bring their families.

Spins Bowl, with three locations in the Hudson Valley, has anticipated players' concerns and has unveiled their own, proprietary ball washer. The machine, known as Skueeki, is the brainchild of Spins CEO, Bill Diamond and Mehrdad Ghalebi from the engineering consulting firm, MTK-Group. The duo has developed a system that allows players to wash their own balls quickly and effectively before playing.

The small machine allows you to spray your ball with a sanitizing solution before rolling it into a heating chamber. In just under two minutes, your bowling ball will come out sparkling clean and, most importantly, completely sanitized.

Spinsbowl.com

As a germaphobe myself, I'm happy to report that Squeeki will become a permanent fixture at all Spins Bowl locations and will eventually be made available to other bowling alleys. Diamond says he's been looking for a solution like this since way before the pandemic hit.

I’ve felt for years that the industry needed as simple solution for customer to feel more confident in the cleanliness of bowling balls, and with Covid we felt that we needed to come up with a solution and we want to share it with other operators.

Besides keeping your balls clean, Spins Bowl is also instituting other new health and safety guidelines. Rental shoes will be sanitized upon their return and wrapped up until their next use, assuring customers that they have been cleaned. Every other lane will be closed to allow for social distancing and multi-player games at the bowling alley's arcade will be limited to one person. Also, mask-wearing, handwashing stations and other standard COVID-19 procedures will all be followed.

If you're ready to hit the lanes, the Spins Bowls locations in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers are open starting on Thursday and the Carmel location will reopen this Friday.