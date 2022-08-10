Hudson Valley Beer Lovers May Want to Grab This Yard Sale Find

Every once in a while a deal comes along that's just too good to pass up.

I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with the local yard sale groups on Facebook. Full disclosure: I've never purchased anything through these groups. But that hasn't stopped me from endlessly scrolling through these crazy items that are being sold by people right here in the Hudson Valley.

This week, one item stopped me in my tracks. A member of the Dutchess County Yard Sale Group is selling a working Snapple machine for what sounds like a steal. This refrigerated vending machine is a throwback to the 1990s when Wendy the Snapple Lady was getting everyone pumped to pop that metal top and gulp down a bottle of the sticky, sweet tea that came in dozens of flavors (peach, anyone?).

Facebook/Dutchess County Yard Sale Facebook/Dutchess County Yard Sale loading...

While I never considered having a Snapple machine in my house, the seller's explanation about what he uses it for may have convinced me to pull the trigger on this purchase. The item's description says that the seller has used it as his own "personal beer dispenser." Yup, you heard that right. This ingenious Snapple machine owner has filled it with cold beers that are available by simply pressing a button.

Facebook/Dutchess County Yard Sale Facebook/Dutchess County Yard Sale loading...

Now, here's the crazy thing. He's selling this beer-dispencing Snapple machine for just $300. What? That's insane, right? Does he accept Venmo? Let's grab a truck and go pick it up right now!

But then again, where the heck is anyone going to find room to put an enormous Snapple vending machine? And if you ever do decide to get rid of this behemoth, how would you do it? Hmmm... Maybe by putting it up for sale online for an incredibly low price? Perhaps I need to think this over some more. Hopefully, no one else snatches it up in the meantime.

