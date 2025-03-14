Many Hudson Valley Housewives’ Jobs May Be in Jeopardy

Award-winning cosmetics brand files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A popular cosmetics company recently filed for Chapter 11, and the company is very popular among housewives all over the Hudson Valley area.

For as long as I can remember, back to when I was a kid in the 80s, I can always recall neighbors moms selling Avon products. Its always been a popular thing for housewives to sell to make some extra income. I even remember a friend and local musician Judy Norman (who sadly passed away some years back) would sell for Avon. She even went by the name Avon Wappingers on social media With many housewives relying on the income made from selling Avon products, their livelihood may be in jeopardy.

Avon is a multinational company known for its direct-selling business model, primarily offering beauty, household, and personal care products. It was founded in 1886 by David H. McConnell in New York City as the California Perfume Company, initially focusing on perfumes. Over time, the company expanded its product range to include cosmetics, skincare, hair care, and other personal care items.

Avon became widely recognized for its catalog-based sales system, where representatives (often called Avon Ladies) sold products directly to consumers, often going door-to-door. This model became a hallmark of the brand, making it one of the world's largest direct sellers of beauty products.

The company went global and established a presence in numerous countries, helping millions of women start their own businesses as Avon representatives. Its brand became iconic, and it is especially known for empowering women through financial independence, flexibility, and entrepreneurship.

In recent years, Avon has faced increased competition from e-commerce platforms and other direct-selling competitors. In 2020, Avon was acquired by Natura &Co, a Brazilian cosmetics group, which also owns brands like Natura, Aesop, and The Body Shop. Despite this, Avon continues to operate as a major player in the beauty and personal care industry, maintaining its presence through both online and traditional sales channels.

Avon is also noted for its commitment to charitable causes, particularly in supporting women's health initiatives and raising awareness of breast cancer through its Avon Foundation.

Avon Files For Chapter 11

According to The Street, Avon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to reorganize its business as it was buried in $1 billion of debt and faced hundreds of lawsuits related to asbestos exposure from its talc products. Avon reached an agreement with its parent company Natura & Co. on the sale of its non-U.S. operations in bankruptcy, which closed in December 2024. Hopefully with restructuring, Hudson Valley housewives will be able to hang on to their side hustle of selling Avon products.

