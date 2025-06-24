Best Swimming Spots in the Hudson River

I'm not trying to judge here, but I was always told that it's probably not a good idea to swim in the Hudson.

As a City of Poughkeepsie resident, it's always great seeing the revitalization of the area, with many improvements having been made over the years. That includes the Poughkeepsie waterfront, which is a popular spot that still has a lot of work to be done. With newer bars along the Hudson river like Erin O'Neill's Pub and Grill, the Governess Bar & Restaurant and apartments continuing to be built, there seems to be positive change coming to the area.

I've been out on a boat on the Hudson, but not out for a swim so I was surprised to see that a floating dock for swimming was mentioned a couple years back as part of the plan for the Poughkeepsie waterfront but I don't believe that has materialized yet. Well, a simple Google search would answer the question that I had regarding swimming in the Hudson River.

For whatever reason, and call me clueless if you will, but I wasn't even sure that swimming was allowed in the Hudson River.

Can You Swim in the Hudson River?

Upon doing a Google search, asking if you can swim in the Hudson River, the first response that pops up is "Yes, people swim in the Hudson River, and in great numbers. They also wade and splash at the water's edge." It links back to a blog at riverkeeper.org from a Dan Shapely.

So in all reality, swimming is quite common up and down the Hudson. I also know that they have worked to clean up the river over the course of many years, and I've even heard that the river has never been cleaner than it is now. Although there doesn't really appear to be a spot for swimming in the Hudson in the Poughkeepsie area as of yet (still waiting for that floating dock), there are some other spots for swimming throughout the Hudson Valley.

So put on your swim trunks or bathing suit and get ready to jump into the Hudson River. We've got some of the best Hudson River swimming spots listed below.

Best Hudson River Swimming Spots

Kingston Pointe Beach

UlsterCorps Facebook UlsterCorps Facebook loading...

Kingston Pointe Beach located at Kingston Pointe Park in Kingston, NY (Ulster County) has been a "must see" for visitors for over 100 years with beautiful views of the Hudson River, Rhinecliff and the surrounding natural areas.

Ulster Landing Park

ulstercountyny.gov ulstercountyny.gov loading...

Sojourner Truth / Ulster Landing Park in Saugerties, NY (Ulster County) features an assortment of activities for all ages. There are several hiking trials (one trail is handicap accessible) with beautiful views of the Hudson River providing numerous bird watching opportunities. The park also features a boat launch, playground areas, barbecue grills, horseshoe pits, basketball hoops and beach volleyball. There is a large beach area for sunbathing and swimming with Lifeguards on duty.

Croton Point Park

parks.westchestergov.com parks.westchestergov.com loading...

Croton Point Park is a 508-acre park situated on a peninsula on the east shore of the Hudson River in Croton-On-Hudson, NY (Westchester County). This park offers year-round events and activities and has facilities for camping, hiking and swimming.

River Pool at Beacon

RiverPool.Org RiverPool.Org loading...

The River Pool is a rainbow-colored circular floating pool with a netted bottom securely installed in the Hudson River. It is located off the north shore of Pete and Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park, in Beacon, NY. Swimmers safely sit, float, and play in the River Pool to cool off while an on-duty lifeguard is present. Pool admission is FREE and no reservations are required.

