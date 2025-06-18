The Most Annoying Thing That’s Happening at the Gas Pump

This move by some Hudson Valley area gas stations really grinds my gears. And its illegal.

Frustration at the pump. This has been on my mind for quite some time. A matter of fact it happens all to often to me at area gas station, and it needs to stop. I had to do my own research and find out for myself because if it was even legal as I felt it should be illegal.

I do a lot of driving, just like the next guy. And I'm often at various gas stations all over the Hudson Valley giving my hard earned money to top off the tank in my whip. Now, gas prices have come down and have maintained a pretty reasonable rate I'd say for some time now. I think the best rate I've gotten recently was $2.89 at a Valero station that I frequent in Poughkeepsie.

When I'm not by one of my regular go-to gas stations and i need to fill up, I take my chances wherever I can find a station with reasonably priced gas. One thing that has been becoming very frustrating is when paying with my debit card (which is good as cash) various area gas stations decide they wanna charge credit prices on my debit card. That's not cool!

Debit is Cash, Not Credit!

I gotta say I'm getting really tired of paying for gas with my debit card and the gas station charging me the credit rate (which could sometimes be s much as 10 cents more a gallon). This is not right, and it shouldn't be allowed. How do these gas stations get away with this sneaky behavior?

This has happened to me many times, and when it does I usually will just flip out at the pump and say to myself, "well, I'm never coming back to this gas station". Does anyone else have this happen to them and find it as frustrating as I do?

Surcharges on Debit Cards is Illegal

According to a Google search, in most U.S. states, including New York, it is legal for a gas station to charge a higher price for credit card purchases compared to debit or cash purchases, as long as they clearly display both prices. However, it is illegal to charge a surcharge for debit card transactions So, apparently many gas stations in the Hudson Valley are breaking the law, and people like you and I are being taken advantage of. I for one will not be letting this happen anymore moving forward.

