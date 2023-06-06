Is This ‘Kipsy’, the Hudson River Monster?

A strange sight! There was possibly a Hudson River monster spotted in the river.

One of the most famous of sea monsters of course is the creature of Scottish folklore known as the Loch Ness Monster, affectionately known as Nessie. The creature is said to inhabit Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. Its often been described as large, long-necked, and with one or more humps protruding from the water.

Popular interest and belief in the Loch Ness Monster have varied since being brought to worldwide attention in 1933, with evidence of its existence being disputed through photographs and sonar readings. Much of the scientific community has written off the alleged sightings as hoaxes.

Hudson River Monster

New York folklore tells of the Hudson River Monster or "Kipsy" as it's referred to, with Kipsy being a pet name derived from Poughkeepsie. Kipsy is a reputed lake monster living in the Hudson River. In 2016, Atlas Obscura ranked Kipsy number 17 on its list of "Lake Monsters of the United States."

Was Kipsy Recently Spotted by Pirate Canoe Club?

A recent visit to Poughkeepsie's Pirate Canoe Club for a private party turned into a discovery of an unusual sight in the Hudson River. While out on the patio of the club, my girlfriend and I spotted, what may have been Kipsy, the Hudson River Monster.

Kipsy, the Hudson River Monster or just a piece of driftwood? You decide.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives