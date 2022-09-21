Enjoy Haunted History With The Maritime Museum In Kingston, New York

Ok so you might not see any skeletons on board but that doesn't mean that the Hudson River Maritime Museums Lantern tours during the month of October are a bit eerie, Some might even say downright scary.

Haunted stories of the Hudson River and more are the themes of these exciting lantern tours that leave from the Rondout evenings in October,

Hudson River Lantern Tours with the Hudson River Maritime Museum

Paty Quyn Paty Quyn loading...

You are invited to join the Lantern cruises leaving the Rondout nightly in October. Aboard the cruise, you will get to hear legend and lore about the waterfront in Kingston. You can decide what to believe.

The Hudson River Maritime Museum's Lantern Tours are now part of the Haunted History Trai of New York State. These one hundred percent lantern-lit cruises that are aboard a solar-powered boat give you a glimpse into New York's spooky past. You will get to explore the Hudson River with searchlights while you hear tales of the river's past.

Get our free mobile app

Not only will you get the boat ride but your ticket will also include admission to the Hudson Valley Maritime Museum located on the Rondout in Kingston, The museum is open 11 AM to 5 PM daily. Find out more about the maritime history of the Hudson Valley and why Kingston was so important. The maritime history of our area is fascinating and full of legend and lore. Explore it on a lantern-lit cruise.

Make a Night of it with Dinner

6 Amazing Places to Eat and Drink on the Rondout in Kingston, NY The Kingston Rondout is made up of waterfront activities, charming local shops, and amazing places to grab a drink and a meal. Here we put the spotlight on 6 of those eateries which offer delicious fare for any occasion.

Where to Eat in Kingston New York?