How Would You Like to Be in an Orange County Tourism Ad?

I grew up in New Windsor in the 1970s. I was an Orange County girl for years, and let me tell you it was a fun childhood and beyond. There were always a lot of things to do in Orange County. We’d go to places like Museum Village in Monroe, the Storm King Art Center, or to one of the many farm markets for treats like donuts and homemade maple candy. It really was a great place to grow up. And it’s gotten even better.

I’ve noticed quite a few Orange County Tourism commercials on television lately. And it’s no wonder. Have you seen what Orange County has to offer these days? There’s LEGOLAND NY in Goshen, Brotherhood Winery, City Winery, several really great breweries. museums, and Orange County is the home of the soon to be opened Resorts World in Newburgh. I’ve seen all of these things and more on those Orange County Tourism spots. So, what’s that got to do with you? Plenty.

A casting call has been put out for Hudson Valley residents to be part of an Orange County Tourism shoot this Friday, Oct. 14 in Middletown, Port Jervis, and Cornwall. They are looking for an LGBTQ+ couple between the ages of 22 - 40, and also for young men between the ages of 22 - 40. Pay is $400 per day, and you must have your own transportation.

Interested? You better hurry because the shoot is this Friday. Email your name, phone number, and picture with the subject “Orange County” to hudsonvalleyextrascasting@gmail.com. Good luck, and I’ll be looking for you in the ads!

