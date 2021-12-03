How Will You Celebrate the Longest Night of 2021?

The longest night of the year, also known as the Winter Solstice, is coming up on Dec. 21. Even though a lot of people see it as the shortest day of the year, when you live in an area like the Hudson Valley, where the nights are beautiful, the longest night is not a bad thing. In fact, it’s something to celebrate. How will you be celebrating the Winter Solstice this year?

If you’re in the Orange County area, you might consider taking a drive to Cornwall to celebrate. The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum on Muser Drive in Cornwall is hosting a Winter Solstice Celebration at their Outdoor Discovery Center on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 3 PM - 5 PM. The Winter Solstice has long been observed in many cultures around the world. The longest night of the year symbolizes winter, but also the returning of the light as the days begin to lengthen.

At the Winter Solstice Celebration at the museum, you’ll go on a scavenger hunt for the hidden Yule Log and then cheer on the lengthening days with a bonfire and a and traditional warm beverage. When you embrace the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year can be fun.

Pre-registration is required and is open for HHNM Members, and will go on sale for Not-Yet-Members on Monday, December 6. Admission for Hudson Highlands Nature Museum Members is only $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 3 - 12. For not-yet-members it's $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-12. For more information about the Winter Solstice Celebration and other events at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall, visit their website.

25 Dating Spots in the Hudson Valley Top 25 Date Spots in the Hudson Valley.

4 Hudson Valley Cities that Went From Worn to Wow, and 1 that Hasn't These Hudson Valley Cities Have Gone From Scary to Spectacular