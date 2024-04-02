Amazing UFO Sighting Over Hudson River Caught On Video

Recent sighting was near the Hudson River by New Windsor and Cornwall, NY.

For over a century, the Hudson Valley has been a hotbed for UFO activity with residents reporting sightings along with strange paranormal experiences and even encounters with extraterrestrials.

I remember for one, growing up in the Lake Carmel, NY area and traveling to the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights with the family on many occasions. This was during the mid 1980's, and more often than not we would see UFO's as we were driving home from the mall back home at night. Then there was that time living on Dingley Rd, when the entire neighborhood was out in the street looking up at ther sky at a giant UFO. The thing had to be the size of a football field!

Linda Zimmerman is a research scientist turned award-winning author of over 30 books on science, history, the paranormal, and fiction, and has made numerous appearances on television and radio. Her research into 100 years of UFO sightings in the Hudson Valley is documentes on Facebook with the Hudson Valley UFOs page.

UFO Sighting in March Over Hudson River

A posting on the Hudson Valley UFO page from March 15 show video taken at night by a witness that captured the UFO on video near Cornwall or New Windsor that said there was no sound of a helicopter. A drone perhaps, but it remained steady even in strong winds. It also flashed between red and green, and there occasionally was a bright white beam. Its a pretty wild video. Check it out below.

The video is just over 10 minute long and was uploaded to the HUDSONVALLEYGRAZAN YouTube Channel which also has other UFO videos including another one taken in daylight over a year ago in New Windsor. Are UFOs real? You decide.

