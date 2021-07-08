How to Get Paid for Going to the Dutchess County Fair

How would you like to get paid for going to the fair?

If you're looking for some extra cash and love the smell of fried dough, you may be the perfect candidate for one of the Hudson Valley's coolest jobs. It sounds almost too good to be true, but you or your kids could be able to snag one of the most coveted temporary positions in the Hudson Valley.

The Dutchess County Fair runs from August 24 to August 29 and needs to fill a host of temporary positions. Paid workers are needed to serve as ticket takers, ticket sellers, parking attendants, retail sales, clean team, grounds crew, security and more. Being able to hang out at the fair and get paid for it seems like a dream job, which is why there are way more applicants than positions available every year.

If you're interested in working the fair, or have children who would benefit from a fun temporary position, you can download an employment application. Children from 14 and up are welcome to apply, but must supply proper working papers. All applicants must attend all six days of the fair and submit their applications by August 14.

Those interested in a security officer job at the fairgrounds must have a current NYS security guard license and two forms of ID. Interviews for those positions will be conducted on July 22 and August 5 at the fairgrounds office from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Working at the fair sounds like alot of fun. The only think you may want to consider before applying is how many milkshakes you'll be consuming during those six days.