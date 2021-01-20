Did you even bother with any New year's resolutions this year? After a year like 2020, we wouldn't blame anyone if they decided to skip this year when it came to making any improvements. Everything seems to gloomy anyway, right? But despite the circumstances, we're all still bombarded with advertisements for gyms, home exercise equipment, or dating websites, or even credit score boosters during the first several weeks every new calendar year. Folks still like to say they'll lose weight, find love, or pay off their debt once the new year starts.

But how many actually keep with their promises? According to some numbers, not much. One study, conducted by the University of Scranton, said that only 8 percent of people keep with their New Year's resolutions each year. And while that study was done in 2013, it may still hold true today. A more recent study, that was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Verv, examined Americans' behavioral habits amid the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. The study says the average American tried to take up nineteen new habits during the various lockdowns or quarantine, but has since given up all but four of them. Guess the online painting lessons weren't their thing after all?

So, how long does the better diet, more exercise, and more responsible spending habits usually last? Another study by One Poll, on behalf of Verv, says that most Americans have completely abandoned their new goals by February 1. Wow. Overall, according to these studies, people generally keep with the better lifestyle choices for about a month, and that's it. Well, Dry January is ending pretty soon, so maybe they're onto something? Drink up.

Did you make any resolutions this year? If so, do you plan on keeping them for long?