Anyone Doing Dry January This Year?

Not sure if you keep with New Year's resolutions or not, but something called "Dry January" has gained some attention here in recent years. What is it? It's pretty straight forward. Basically, you give your liver and kidneys much needed break and abstain from alcohol for the entire month of January. It's a good way to start. The holidays are stressful even during normal times, and we know some people might drink a little more to ease some of that tension. A month off is a great way to get your system back in balance, and maybe shed a few pounds in the process.

But what about after a year like we just had?

2020 saw more people at home for extended periods of time. More people were out of work. It isn't every year you've got a major pandemic in the news every night, after all. this all adds up. People were drinking more, and the alcohol sales across the country prove it. Maybe we need a break from that and get healthy again?

But there's a few other things to consider. Alcohol, regardless, is big business. But as we've witnessed with the COVID pandemic, so many businesses across the area and country are hurting with reduced hours, reduced indoor seating, events etc. Maybe we should skip skipping out on booze and support our local liquor stores, breweries, wineries, and distilleries and continue to buy their product?

Plus, 2021 hasn't gotten off to the best start anyway, so maybe we'll drop the resolutions this year? So, anyone on board for dry January? Or is this just another stupid fad, or fancy way of saying, "I think I'll drink a little less this year ahead."?