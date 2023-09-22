Police in New York state attended to a home that exploded after a gas line was severed. But while that may be out of the ordinary enough, what officials found inside was even more unexpected.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that several neighboring homes had to be evacuated as a precaution after the blast. Luckily, no was hurt.

What Was so Unusual Inside New York State House?

WKTV says that a stolen car, driven by a teenager, collided with a house in the City of Oneida early in the morning in September. The crash served a natural gas line casing the house to explode around three hours later, says officials.

Police say the house, as well as six neighboring homes, sustained "substantial damage".

But while no was seriously hurt from the blast, what the DEC found inside the house that was hit surprised them. WKTV says that during the evacuation of damaged home, New York State DEC officers said they found a six-point, white-tailed deer being kept inside a dog crate inside the home.

Can You Keep a Deer as a Pet in New York State?

The DEC says that the "homeowner was illegally rehabilitating the animal and had refused to release it, choosing instead to keep it as a pet." WKTV says that the DEC helped remove the deer from the house.

It is illegal to keep wildlife as a pet in New York state. The DEC says that if you encounter a young wild animal that is "obviously injured or orphaned", call a wildlife rehabilitator for advice and help.

Wildlife rehabilitators are trained volunteers licensed by the DEC, and are the only people legally allowed to receive and treat distressed wildlife, according to the DEC page.

The DEC says that the goal is to raise the animal back to health and release it back into the wild.

