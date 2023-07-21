Hooley on the Hudson 2023 Set for Kingston, NY

Popular annual Irish festival returns Labor Day Weekend.

For over 20 years, the Hooley on the Hudson has been one of the most popular festivals in the Hudson Valley area, along the Rondout Creek in Kingston. A lot of fond memories of hanging out on the Rondout in Kingston with friends, knockin back some beers and enjoying great food. The Kingston Rondout has a lot of great restaurants including Mariner's Harbor, Savona's and Ole Savannah, just to name a few.

Tigman and friend Scott Whispell hangin at the Roundout in Kinston, NY in 2016.

I remember my early days at WPDH, bringing on Bad Company Featuring Brian Howe on stage at the Rondout. Was a great time with thousands of rock n roll faithful coming out to see the band perform the Bad Company classics. That's a memory that I'll always cherish from hangin' down on Kingston's Rondout.



Mark Your Calendars!

The 22nd Annual Hooley on the Hudson Irish Festival celebrates Irish culture with three stages of Irish music, many food and craft vendors, and a full schedule of activities and entertainment for the whole family! Event takes place Sunday, Sept. 3 at T.R. Gallo Park on the Rondout in Kingston, NY Admission is Free and shuttles are available from nearby parking areas for your convenience. See ya the Hooley on the Hudson Labor Day Weekend!

