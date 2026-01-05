New York Among Nation’s Most Honest Gaming States

New research reveals that New York ranks in the nation as one of America's most honest game night states.

The research team at World of Card Games conducted a study on game cheating behaviors across all 50 states. They analyzed data from Google search volume and World Population Review, examining search patterns for cheating methods in card and board games to rank which states demonstrate the strongest commitment to fair play during game nights.

The main key findings were:

New York ranks 4th in the nation for honest play, with just 1.95 searches for game cheating methods per 10,000 residents.

California takes the top spot with 1.12 per 10k, followed by Texas (2nd, 1.24 per 10k) and Florida (3rd, 1.48 per 10k).

America's top 10 most honest game night states

Rank State Google Search Volume (per 10,000) 50 California 1.12 49 Texas 1.24 48 Florida 1.48 47 New York 1.95 46 Pennsylvania 2.47 45 Illinois 2.60 44 Ohio 2.67 43 North Carolina 2.69 42 Georgia 2.83 41 Michigan 2.89

Holger Sindbaek, Founder of the old school card games platform, World of Card Games, commented:

"New York's fourth-place ranking shows that fair play remains important in many parts of the country. The search data reveals clear differences in how states approach competitive game nights.

What's particularly interesting is that these states with the lowest cheating searches also tend to be the most populous. This pattern appears throughout our top 10 most honest states.

These states show lower interest in game cheating methods. Whether it's Monopoly, poker, or Scrabble, the pattern suggests that the real value of game night isn't about outsmarting opponents through tricks, it's about the memories created while playing together."

Methodology:

World of Card Games analyzed Google search volume data across all 50 US states for terms related to cheating in various card and board games. The study examined searches including "how to cheat in Monopoly," "Scrabble cheats," "how to cheat in poker," and similar queries for other popular games.

Search volume data was collected using industry-standard keyword research tools and normalized per 10,000 residents using 2024 population estimates from World Population Review to ensure fair comparison between states of different sizes.